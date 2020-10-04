New York mayor Bill de Blasio plans to shutdown 9 neighbourhoods amid virus surge

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said today that he planned to put nine neighbourhoods under shutdown.

"Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration," de Blasio said.

The proposal must be approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York authorities had imposed strict lockdown measures after the virus hit the city in March.

New York City has reported nearly 24,000 fatalities due to the virus.

De Blasio said he wants to “contain the situation” and “avoid a bigger second wave” with schools and non-essential businesses set to close. The restrictions would include public and private schools and daycares, reports said.

The Mayor said schools may be closed for two to four weeks.

De Blasio said another eleven areas in the city had a problem but there won't be any shutdown as of now.