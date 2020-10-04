Trump's oxygen levels dropped twice, could be discharged Monday: Doctors

Trump's physician Sean Conley said that US president's oxygen levels had dropped twice briefly and he is being treated with steroids.

"Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course," Conley said. Trump's medical team said the US president could be discharged as early as Monday.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi said that the president completed a second dose of remdesivir and the first dose of dexamethasone on Friday. The medical team said Trump continues to improve and he is without fever and hasn't complained of shortness of breath.

The medical team is continuing to monitor Trump's cardiac functions.

"Yesterday there was an episode when his oxygen dropped down to about 93 per cent," they added.