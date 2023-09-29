New York City: State of emergency declared as strong storms bring flash flooding - Video

In New York City, A state of emergency was declared on Friday (Sep 29) because of flash flooding which was brought by strong storms. Residents of the Greater New York City area facing heavy downpours currently as Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Hochul said, "I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours."

"Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of State personnel and I have directed all State agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods," she added.

Flash flooding has disrupted subway service in the country's most populous city and turned many of its streets into small lakes.

The National Weather Service said that a flash flood warning was in effect for New York City until midday as more than 2 inches of rain fell in some locations by Friday morning and 2 more inches possible within hours. In an advisory posted on its website, the service said: "Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."

Some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast were under flood warnings, watches and advisories from the weather service.

Pictures and video footage have been circulated on social media forums, which showed neighbourhood streets and subways flooded across New York, disrupting morning traffic for millions of commuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

