New York City: State of emergency declared as strong storms bring flash flooding - Video

New York City: State of emergency declared as strong storms bring flash flooding
In New York City, A state of emergency was declared on Friday (Sep 29) because of flash flooding which was brought by strong storms. Residents of the Greater New York City area facing heavy downpours currently as Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Hochul said, "I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours."
"Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of State personnel and I have directed all State agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods," she added.
Flash flooding has disrupted subway service in the country's most populous city and turned many of its streets into small lakes.
The National Weather Service said that a flash flood warning was in effect for New York City until midday as more than 2 inches of rain fell in some locations by Friday morning and 2 more inches possible within hours. In an advisory posted on its website, the service said: "Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."
Some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast were under flood warnings, watches and advisories from the weather service.
Pictures and video footage have been circulated on social media forums, which showed neighbourhood streets and subways flooded across New York, disrupting morning traffic for millions of commuters.
Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.
I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023
Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.
New York City emergency officials have issued a travel advisory as heavy rain and flooding hits https://t.co/E30q97yK2O pic.twitter.com/xw1EgGvXmM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023
New York please stay out of these waters as much as you can pic.twitter.com/JWkypXv8YT— Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) September 29, 2023
Major flooding across Brooklyn and Queens in New York City.— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) September 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/B5BkJygS8G
Major flooding issues across Brooklyn, New York City this morning and many surrounding areas! Many roads not passable - more rain on the way!— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 29, 2023
LSC Viewer: Mike Weinberger | NYC pic.twitter.com/rKkMuZ11bg
(With inputs from agencies)
