This New Year Eve,100,000 balloons were released by Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve, and it had a long-term goal. Each balloon was carrying seeds intended to enhance the emirate’s vegetation cover. As part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s sustainability efforts, the initiative aligns with the festival’s commitment to environmental awareness and agricultural innovation.

The balloons were made from biodegradable materials using 100 per cent natural latex, said a report in the Khaleej Times newspaper.

Each balloon contained a variety of 1,000 seeds. These included native species such as Ghaf, Samar, and other desert plants, designed to support Abu Dhabi’s ecological restoration and greenery expansion.

The authorities also introduced special drones in 2024, capable of planting seeds over areas equivalent to 100 football fields daily.

These drones were developed in collaboration with environmental technology company Kendra. They can deploy up to 53 plant species in a single mission, monitor restoration progress, and assess ecological impact.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which began on November 1 and runs until February 28, attracted over 100,000 visitors on New Year’s Eve, surpassing expectations.

The event featured advanced light and laser displays, including a 3,000-drone show that formed a portrait of Sheikh Zayed in the sky.

The celebration concluded with a 53-minute fireworks display, marking the arrival of 2025.

This initiative reflects Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of sustainable agricultural practices and other greening initiatives in the region.

