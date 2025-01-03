In a shocking incident, a dispute over loud music between neighbours during the New Year celebration took a violent turn when a Delhi man was beaten to death.

The incident occurred in West Delhi’s Rohini when a 40-year-old man, Dharmender, complained to neighbours about the loud music during the night of New Year. The Police Control Room (PCR) received a phone call regarding the quarrel between the neighbours around 1 am.

When the police arrived, Dharmender was involved in a heated argument with two brothers, Kapil Tiwari, 26, and Piyush Tiwari, 21. Initial investigations revealed that Dharmender had objected to the brothers regarding the loud noise, which led to a dispute between them.

Soon the debate turned violent and Dharmender was assaulted by the brothers. According to his brother, Dinesh, “My brother's fate was sealed in a matter of minutes,” reported TOI.

“The loud music kept our family awake, so I went downstairs to investigate. My brother followed, thinking he was protecting me. But the situation escalated rapidly. They dragged me to a corner, and one of them brutally assaulted my brother with a stick. His wife and children tried to intervene, but they were powerless to stop the attack. He was left bleeding and battered,” Dinesh told TOI.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to his brother, Dharmender had just landed a job as a salesman after months of unemployment. He expressed his worry about who will support his family, according to TOI.

The family has also alleged that there were others involved in the incident as well. A case has been registered and the police have arrested the two accused. Further investigation is underway. The police investigators are also considering the possibility of whether there have been any disputes between the two parties in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)