New telescope shows images of Sun's surface in closest details

High-resolution pictures of Sun were released on Thursday which showed the closest details of Sun's turbulent surface.

The never-seen-before images were released by a US-based National Science Foundation. They were captured by the powerful Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, installed on top of a volcano in Hawaii.

The latest images gave a closer look to a pattern of turbulent, "boiling" gas covering the sun, which is some 93 million miles from Earth.

The telescope features the world's largest solar 4-meter (13 feet) mirror and experts believe that it will give a greater understanding of the sun and its impact on our planet.

Inside visible cell-like structures, each around the size of the US state of Texas, hot plasma can be seen rising before cooling off and sinking below the surface in dark lanes, as part of a process called convection.

Markers of magnetic fields are also visible with new clarity, the NSO said.

Studying the sun's activity, or "space weather", can help scientists predict problems on Earth. Magnetic eruptions on the sun can disrupt satellites, disable GPS, impact air travel, bring down power grids and cause blackouts.

(With inputs from agencies)