/New report on October 7 Hamas attack describes depraved acts, families forced into sexual acts with each other

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The most comprehensive account of the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7 was released by The Civil Commission on Tuesday (May 12). It describes them acting like "animals", laughing while raping both men and women and then killing them, while continuing to commit sexual atrocities on them. The 2023 massacre left nearly 2,000 dead, with survivor accounts showing the grave nature of their actions. The terrorists stripped the women, assaulted them, killed them and then paraded their bodies as trophies. The most grave account is of people telling how they forced people of the same families to perform sexual acts on one another. “There was laughter. There were jokes. They were passing them from one to another. It wasn’t — it was done for fun,” a survivor of the Nova festival told October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, an Israeli non-profit. The body investigated the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on the day that shocked the world.

“This is not rape as it is usually understood. I don’t know what ‘regular rape’ is, but what was heard there was not that.” The survivor added, “I heard one rape where they were passing her around. She was probably injured, judging by her screams — screams you have never heard anywhere. It’s between silence and screams, between pain and wanting to die." Then, they shot her, the person said. The report titled "Silenced No More" carries testimonies of 430 witnesses, survivors, experts and medical staff gathered over two years, who urge the world not to avoid the accounts because of their gory nature.

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A man who was sexually abused describes what he went through

It reveals that not only were the women degraded as a "deliberate tool of terror, humiliation, and control" but the men were also sexually abused. At Kibbutz Be'eri, nails, sharp objects, and pieces of metal and plastic were found embedded in a woman's. The hostages were not spared either and witnessed extreme and unspeakable atrocities. They were assaulted in front of their family members and were forced to perform sexual acts on one another. A male survivor recalled being treated like their "sex doll". "We went through abuse of every kind. They spat in our faces, humiliated us, and said things about Jews. There were no boundaries. I was completely naked. They did whatever they wanted to me. You feel dirty all the time," he said.