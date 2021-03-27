'New low': UK condemns Myanmar army killings after 90 protestors reported dead

As Myanmar's Generals celebrated Armed Forces Day, the security forces shot and killed at least 90 protesters on Saturday.

As the death toll increase, UK's foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, condemned the killings describing it to be a 'new low' for the Myanmar army.

Also read | Gunshots fired at US cultural centre in Myanmar, says embassy

"Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low," he said while retweeting a statement from the British Ambassador. "We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy."

Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy. https://t.co/PfHZ3xipzt — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 27, 2021 ×

His statement has come after Dan Chugg, the British Ambassador in Yangon, Myanmar condemned the killing of dozens of "innocent people, including children".

"On Myanmar's Armed Forces Day, the security forces have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians. Dozens of innocent people have reportedly been killed, including children," the statement read.

Also read | At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar even as generals celebrate Armed Forces Day

"At a time of economic crisis, Covid, and a worsening humanitarian situation, today's military parade and extrajudicial killings speak volumes for the priorities of the military junta," it added.

"On Myanmar's Armed Forces Day, the security forces have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians."



Statement from the British Ambassador following reports that dozens of innocent people, including children, have been killed today.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/Fk02vpr3KZ — UK in Myanmar 🇬🇧 (@ukinmyanmar) March 27, 2021 ×

The UN has also claimed that it has received reports of "scores killed" in Myanmar by the country's military.

"We are receiving reports of scores killed, incl. children, 100s injured across 40 locations, & mass arrests," the UN human rights high commissioner's office said in a tweet.