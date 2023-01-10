New Jersey and Ohio also ban TikTok on government-owned devices

The ban on use of TikTok on government-owned and managed devices widened in the US with New Jersey and Ohio joining other states in blocking the popular video app on Monday. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said that he was also banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings LTD, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

Murphy's office said "there have been national security concerns about user data the Chinese government might require ByteDance to provide."

Several US states have already imposed a similar ban on the ByteDance-owned app over security concerns and that user data might be shared with China through the app. It has also been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices.

Also Read | TikTok banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is a Republican, said in his order "these surreptitious data privacy and cybersecurity practices pose national and local security and cybersecurity threats to users of these applications and platforms and the devices storing the applications and platforms."

TikTok hasn't said on the latest decision yet, but had earlier said that the concerns are a result of misinformation.

Earlier, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had said on Friday that he is also planning to join other states in banning the use of the popular video app.

The proposal to bar federal government employees from using the popular video app on government-owned devices has also been added to the $1.66 trillion spending bill passed to fund the US government through to September 30, 2023.

Calls to ban TikTok from government devices gained popularity after FBI Director Christopher Wray said in November it poses national security risks. Wray raised concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices.

TikTok has been trying to assure Washington for over three years that the personal data of US citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE