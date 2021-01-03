New in town: Masks for cows to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions

A UK-based company has developed a burp-catching device for cows -- believe it or not.

The scientists at a startup ZELP (Zero Emission Livestock Project) say they hope that the invention will help curb greenhouse gas emissions -- a key component in the force of climate change.

Livestock animals are responsible for contributing nearly 15 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The said mask is a muzzle-like contraption that monitors the percentage of methane being released by a cow.

The monitor then detects the excessive amount of gas, converts the methane gas into water and CO2 and releases it from the device.

This device has been designed to also help slow down the processes of food digestion without the interference of feed additives.

The masks can re-charge automatically when in direct sunlight as they are packed with a solar cell and thermos electric generators.

The mask’s lifespan is typically four years. It is also recyclable.

The company says it can reduce methane emissions in the form of burps by a total of 60 per cent.