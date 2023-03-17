New Covid variant identified in Israel. Here's all you need to know

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday reported a new coronavirus variant. Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this new variant has left the global community flabbergasted. As per local media reports, two people returning from abroad were identified to be infected with the new Covid variant. Upon their return to Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, the couple had undergone a Real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. The new coronavirus variant as per Israeli daily Haaretz is a combination of BA.1 or Omicron and BA.2 a sub-variant of Omicron.

Watch | US House votes unanimously to declassify Covid origins intel, bill sent to Biden

Israeli Health Ministry reported that the patients had symptoms like fever, headache, and muscle aches. However, they did not require any specialised medical care. The patients, a couple in their 30s, reportedly contracted the infection from their infant.

Also read | Three years into the Covid pandemic, Japan eases face mask rules

The report further quotes Israel's COVID czar Salman Zarka, saying that linking the two Covid variants is a common phenomenon and that they tend to "link up" when they are contracted and if both the variants are in the same cell in an individual's body.

Zarka added that BA.1 and BA.2 variants also tend to multiply and exchange genetic material, and can form new Covid variants.

Last month, Israel's Ministry of Health cancelled a mandate dealing with wearing face masks in medical facilities and nursing homes. However, people are still required to "wear a mask when travelling to an isolation accommodation (only if confirmed)." This is to remain in effect until May 15 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE