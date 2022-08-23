New COVID-19 testing robot can produce results in just 45 minutes

80 users in 45 minutes – A Chinese company announced on Monday that they have developed a robot which can complete Covid tests at an unbelievable speed. The Chinese company BioTeke claimed that the robot is capable of operating faster than conventional methods and according to a report on South China Morning Post, the robot can study 320 samples at the same time.

The robot was unveiled at the World Robot Conference 2022 in Beijing and although it looks like a vending machine, the robot impressed a number of people with its effectiveness. Till now, there were some robots which could collect samples, but this new innovation takes it one step forward.

The new robot can collect oral swab samples and also complete the testing by themselves.

“This new robot provides a one-stop alternative because it does test independently,” BioTeke engineer surnamed Meng told South China Morning Post in an interview on Monday.

“Researchers built models of human mouths and developed an image recognition algorithm for a high-accuracy mechanical arm. The arm is able to move autonomously and gently collect oral swab samples from a user’s throat,” he added while explaining the workings of the robot.

The company has approached the Chinese authorities for using the robots in public areas and it can be a significant step in conducting tests at record speeds. The robot is currently being reviewed by National Medical Products Administration for widespread usage in places like airports.

“At this stage, epidemic prevention work mainly focuses on the mass screening of the population. The robot can serve as an affordable rapid screening method. We can recognise positive carriers before they start spreading the virus in the city to effectively avoid the spread of the epidemic.”

