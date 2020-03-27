New coronavirus test to shorten wait from two days to 2.5 hours

In the wake of the global coronavirus scare, a new COVID-19 test has been proven to be effective in diagnosing the infection in less than 2.5 hours — courtesy Robert Bosch GmbH.

The new test uses the Vivalytic molecular diagnostics platform made by Bosch's health-care division. The device has earlier been successfully used to in the diagnosis of influenza and pneumonia.

It will be available in Germany in April and sold in international markets.

The ability to detect Covid-19 faster is key to stemming its spread.

Bosch said its rapid test can be performed entirely at the point of care. It was developed in six weeks and can diagnose 10 respiratory pathogens simultaneously, with an accuracy rate of more than 95 per cent.

Scientists are simultaneously assessing the reliability of blood-based tests that can make the diagnosis process even faster.

Meanwhile, cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus have surpassed 5,30,000 worldwide on Friday and global deaths have risen past 24,000.