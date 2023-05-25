'Never seen an event like this', says NSW Deputy Premier on PM Modi's grand welcome in Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his successful visit to Australia where he held bilateral discussions with the Australian government over trade, diplomatic and cultural ties.

During a community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, he received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora and e elaborated on how the relations between the two countries have grown stronger over the years.

Speaking exclusively to WION’s correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the Indian-origin Deputy Premier Of New South Wales, Prue Car, reflected on PM Modi's visit to the country and the role Indian diaspora plays in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Here are a few excerpts

WION: How do you see the Indian PM's visit to Sydney?

Prue Car: I don't think I have seen anything like this in a lifetime. It was a spectacular event. Celebrating PM's arrival. Also importantly, as a member of parliament, celebrate unique relations between both countries.

WION: Being someone of Indian origin yourself, how do you see the role of the Indian diaspora in Australia?

Prue Car: I have the joy of not only being an Indian, my father came here with his family, I have the joy of representing my own community full of people that are migrating from India making Sydney their home. It is growing faster than any other community in this country focused on education and providing for children.

WION: Why should they come to New South Wales for education? And what opportunities do they have in this part of Australia?

Prue Car: Australia is one of the most successful multicultural countries in the world. We welcome people coming from India, and emerging industries in Sydney. Right opportunities for university studies. Emerging technologies, a lot of jobs, the sky's the limit for migrants coming. Because of all the students who come over to Australia to study, many of them stay and they have their own families, that's part of why the Indian diaspora is so strong here.

WION: How do you see mobility pact, pay-way for legal migration of Indians to Australia? How do you see that?

Prue Car: We will see the results of a productive relationship; we have seen one of the great friendships between PM Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have seen some deliverable concrete things have come from that. I would love to be a part of a future seeing them flourish and seeing more developments, especially in education and what we can do together in education.

WION: Are we expecting more name change that brings together the Indian Australian diaspora and also in terms of the names of the location being changed?

Prue Car: I'd be very open to that. There are some parts of my own community/ in my own district that I represent in western Sydney where there are very large migrants.