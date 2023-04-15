Netherlands backs extending euthanasia laws to include terminally ill children aged 1 to 12 years

The Netherlands which was the first in the world to legalise euthanasia is now looking to extend the scope of its present legislation to include doctor-assisted death for terminally ill children who are between 1 to 12 years of age, media reports said Friday quoting the Dutch government.

The Netherlands legalized euthanasia in 2002 under the Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act. This law allows doctors to legally end the lives of patients who are suffering unbearably with no prospect of improvement.

According to the government, the new regulations would apply to an estimated 5 to 10 children annually who endure unbearable disease-related suffering. However, it must meet strict criteria that the children have no chance of recovery and palliative care also fails to give relief.

The Dutch government in a statement said, "The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child's unbearable and hopeless suffering."

The legislation previously allowed for the possibility of euthanasia for terminally ill babies up to their first birthday and for children older than 12 years old. According to data from regional euthanasia review boards, there was just one case of euthanasia for a minor between the ages of 12 and 16 in 2022.

In the Netherlands, doctors who carry out euthanasia must follow strict guidelines. It includes obtaining the patient's informed consent and reporting the procedure to a review committee.

Belgium, the first nation which allowed Euthanasia for children

Belgium since 2014 started allowing doctor-assisted death for children of all ages. The legislation does, however, place certain limitations on children who wish to exercise these rights. It is required that they must have the permission of their parents and medical professionals. It must be a fatal or incurable illness or chronic pain.

With the passage of the Belgian Euthanasia Act in 2002, euthanasia became officially authorised in Belgium for individuals who suffer from “constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be alleviated”.

Euthanasia laws have been controversial internationally. Many of its supporters argue that it allows patients to die with dignity and relieve their suffering. However, those who oppose Euthanasia say that it is unethical and undermines the value of human life.

