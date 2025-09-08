/Netanyahu was warned of Jerusalem attack a week ago? Shocking report reveals THIS

After a deadly attack in Jerusalem on Monday (September 8), where six people were killed and six were seriously injured, it has been claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warned about the attack a week ago. As per the Israeli officials who talked to CNN, Israeli security officials had warned the Israeli PM about the potential for “serious escalation” in the occupied West Bank due to the government’s policies there. This came after Netanyahu’s decision to annex the West Bank to Israel.

The officials said that the security assessment presented to the ministers included a warning about a potential flare-up of violence in the West Bank in the upcoming weeks.



Netanyahu at the shooting site

Netanyahu reached the site of the shooting, where he said he “war against terrorism” continues in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The Israeli PM arrived there after canceling his appearance in court for his corruption trial. After the deadly attack, Netanyahu requested the court to cancel the appearance.