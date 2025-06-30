/Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran created 'opportunities,' for hostage rescue; families insist 'release, not rescue'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 29) said that the recent 12-day conflict with Iran had paved the way for new "opportunities"—chief among them, the potential return of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. "Many opportunities have opened up now following this victory," Netanyahu said during an address to security service officials, adding, “first of all, to rescue the hostages”. Netanyahu's statement, as per reports, has given rise to speculation that progress could be achieved in bringing about an end to the Gaza conflict and securing the hostages' release.

What did Netanyahu say about hostages?

On his Sunday visit to the security facility of Israel's Shin Bet Intelligence service, the Israeli PM said, "I want to inform you that as you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory, many opportunities."

"First of all, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both tasks," he added, as per a statement issued by his office. However, he insisted that "the Gaza issue" and the defeat of Hamas are also to be achieved. "Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both goals".

Shifting priorities?

Netanyahu's remarks appear to signal a shift in priorities, coming after nearly two years of public pressure from families of hostages captured during the Hamas-led October 7 attack. Welcoming the Israeli PM's statement, 'The Hostages and Missing Families Forum', the main group representing hostage families, said it was "a very important statement". Lauding "the fact that after 20 months, the return of the hostages has finally been designated as the top priority by the prime minister", the group said, "This is a very important statement that must translate into a single comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting in Gaza."

According to Israeli authorities, 49 hostages remain in Gaza, with 27 believed to be dead. Hamas is also reportedly holding the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in 2014.

But while Netanyahu spoke of "rescue", the families of hostages insisted on the hostages' "release, not rescue".