Netanyahu renames war in Gaza, will call it 'Swords of Iron’. Is it an attempt to evade Oct 7 responsibility?

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 01:37 IST
File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Approving the proposal on Sunday (Oct 19), the authorities made critics argue that the move was an attempt to evade responsibility for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023, massacre that sparked the war.

The Israeli authority gave a green signal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial proposal to rename the war in Gaza as "The War of Revival". Approving the proposal on Sunday (Oct 19), the authorities made critics argue that the move was an attempt to evade responsibility for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023, massacre that sparked the war.

The proposal was made by Netanyahu and his Defence Minister, Israel Katz. As per the proposal, the new name would replace the previous name "Swords of Iron,” which was announced by the Israel Defence Forces.

Despite its formal name, many in Israel refer to the conflict as the “October 7 war.”

“Today I am bringing to the government for approval the proposal to give the war an official, permanent name: ‘The War of Revival,’” Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting ahead of the vote, in a video released by his office.

“At the end of two consecutive years of fighting, we remember how we began. We rose from the terrible disaster of October 7," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the ceasefire deal, Israel launched strikes and killed dozens in Gaza. After a deadly exchange of aerial strikes in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 20) that left dozens killed, Israel hinted that it does not want the fragile peace deal to collapse. Israel said it after ordering its military to stop aid to the Strip. The Israel Defence Forces said it had resumed enforcement of the truce following retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas.

