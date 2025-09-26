/Netanyahu orders to broadcast his UN speech across Gaza Strip, despite IDF’s opposition - Here’s why

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office ordered the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to install loudspeakers across the Gaza Strip to broadcast the PM's speech to its residents. The Israeli PM is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly on the allegations of Gaza genocide at 4 pm (Israeli time) on Friday (September 26).

However, the IDF, according to Channel 12, has opposed the order, highlighting that it would require soldiers to leave their posts. They will have to enter the areas in the Strip that could put them at risk, as Hamas could target them. Despite this, the Haaretz newspaper reported that the IDF will still obey the PMO's order and has also started preparations to broadcast Netanyahu’s speech across Gaza.

One of the IDF members told Haaretz that the move is an act of psychological warfare for Gazans. Netanyahu's speech will also revolve around the Western recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's speech will have visual aids



As per Hebrew media, Netanyahu's likely to use visual props during his UNGA speech. This is to pull international attention to the October 7 attack in 2023. Netanyahu, as per Israeli officials, has two major things to focus on: One, on what an Israeli official described as a “blow” delivered by US President Donald Trump when he said he would “forbid” Netanyahu from annexing all or parts of the West Bank. And the second is on visuals to remind world leaders of the atrocities of October 7 and to drive Israel’s message to a global audience.

Netanyahu’s plane avoids French, Spanish airspace while flying to US



Netanyahu, who left Tel Aviv on Wednesday (September 24) for his US visit, takes precautions while flying. His aircraft took an unusual route to avoid flying over French and Spanish airspace. Although, according to FlightRadar24, the flight briefly overflew Greece and Italy. It was an attempt to avoid being arrested, as both countries have issued an arrest warrant for him for his alleged war crimes.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not publicly said why it took the unusual route, and CNN has approached it for comment. It came two weeks after the Israeli PM's office said that some journalists and members of Netanyahu’s entourage would not accompany him for “technical arrangements related to seating and security.”

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported that the avoidance of French and Spanish airspace was a way of compensating for the additional fuel required.