/Netanyahu confirms elimination of top Iranian intelligence chief, his deputy on live interview

In an exclusive interview amid his country’s military operation against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Sunday, that Israel successfully eliminated Iran’s chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran “just moments ago,” marking a major escalation in Israel’s war with the Islamic Republic.

“I can inform you, Bret, that moments ago we also got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran,” Netanyahu said, delivering the news live during the exclusive interview, part of Fox News’ ‘Special Report’.

Netanyahu did not share more details, but his statement confirmed reports of fresh Israeli strikes deep within Iranian territory following Iran’s continued missile attacks on Israeli cities.

The interview is Netanyahu’s first since Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites on Friday that led to retaliatory attacks by Iran and its proxies.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and senior military and civilian leaders on Friday. Iran has been retaliating with a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israeli cities, but most of the projectiles were thwarted.

Baier also asked Netanyahu about reports that Iran had attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Netanyahu confirmed that “Trump is enemy number one” in the eyes of the Iranian regime.

He also said that Israel shared intelligence with him directly ahead of the strikes. “I let President Trump know our plans before the operation began,” he said.

The Israeli PM told Fox News that the international community must realize that peace in the region is impossible so long as Tehran continues its march toward nuclear weapons.

Replying to a question on Gaza and the fate of the remaining hostages still held there by Hamas, Netanyahu said, “We have a moral obligation to bring everyone home. The return of the hostages is our top priority.”

Speaking about the future of Gaza and the Palestinian people, Netanyahu said that Israel is committed to defeating Hamas but not to permanent occupation.

“We seek security control to prevent terror—not civil governance,” Netanyahu stressed.

“Ultimately, we want a different future for the Palestinians, one free from Hamas tyranny.”

Netanyahu also pushed back on mounting criticism of Israel’s tactics, saying, “We are not fighting the Palestinian people—we are fighting a genocidal terrorist organisation that started this war on October 7.”



“The world should know,” Netanyahu told Baier, “this war was not our choice—but it is our responsibility. And we will win.”