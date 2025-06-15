/After slamming IAEA, Iran accuses UN Security Council of ‘indifference’ over Israel attacks

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, slammed the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, accusing it of “indifference” over Israel’s attacks on Iran.

During a meeting with foreign diplomats that was aired on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack “is being met with indifference at the Security Council”, adding that Western governments have “condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated”.

Araghchi then said that Iran’s attacks on Israel will end when its “aggression stops”.

He also claimed that Tehran had evidence to show US forces supported the intense bombardment that Israel launched against the Islamic republic this week.

“We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces,” Araghchi said.

Iran slams IAEA for being ‘silent’ on Israeli strikes, says ‘will limit cooperation’

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had criticised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its silence over Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and said that Iran will limit its cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

“It makes no sense that these peaceful sites come under attack and that the agency remains silent,” said Gharibabadi.

“Iran will no longer cooperate with the agency… as it once did,” he added.

Iran’s above-ground enrichment plant at Natanz destroyed: IAEA chief

Meanwhile, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Friday that the above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site has been destroyed.

“At present, the Iranian authorities are informing us of attacks on two other facilities, namely the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and at Isfahan,” Grossi told the 15-member council.

“At this moment, we do not have enough information beyond indicating that military activity has taken place around these facilities as well.”

IAEA also confirmed that Israel struck Iran’s uranium-conversion facility at Isfahan, near Tehran, and caused grave damage to the site.

Iran converts uranium into feedstock essential for centrifuges at Isfahan.

However, the attack did not take out the primary underground halls, the site for uranium enrichment.