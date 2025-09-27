/Nepal’s KP Oli makes first public appearance after alleging ‘infiltration’ during Gen Z protest

Former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had resigned after the massive Gen Z protest in the country, made his first public appearance on Saturday (September 27). The former PM, who submitted his resignation on September 9, was avoiding the public and even reportedly took shelter with the Nepal Army before moving to a temporary residence. His reappearance followed a meeting of the CPN-UML party secretariat, confirmed earlier by Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali.



At his very first public appearance after the protest, Oli attended a public programme in Bhaktapur organised by Rastriya Yuwa Sangh, the student wing of CPN-UML.

‘Infiltration took place’

Earlier, Oli marked the Constitution Day of the country with a Facebook post on Friday (September 19). He questioned the use of automatic weapons in the protest, saying that the Nepalese Police do not have those.



Oli wrote in his post, “Today is Constitution Day. The day the constitution was made, by the constitution that was elected by the Nepalese people after struggling for 70 years. The day when the democratic republic, a federal inclusive system and the rights of the people were established."



“The Constitution was issued overcoming the blockade and the challenges arising over the country’s sovereignty. Therefore, the Constitution of Nepal is a future line written by the Nepalese people for themselves," the ousted PM added.



Moreover, Oli also alleged that the protestors were infiltrated and were not the people of Nepal. “Infiltration took place during the Gen Z demonstration that was supposed to be peaceful last week. Conspirators who infiltrated it created violence, killing our youth. The incident of shooting with automatic weapons that are not with the police should be investigated," he wrote.