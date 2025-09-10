Nepal protests: Flight operations gradually resumes; more than 13,000 prisoners escape in jailbreak

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 19:04 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 19:04 IST
Nepal’s main airport reopens after protests caused closure; over 13,000 inmates escaped during unrest that led to the PM’s resignation and a nationwide curfew

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal will resume operations from Wednesday (September 10) evening, nearly 24 hours after it was shut down due to widespread violent anti-government protests. The closure had left hundreds of foreign travelers stranded. Initially, airport authorities had said that the suspension would last indefinitely. TIA officials have now advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and confirmations.

The unrest, which erupted across the country, resulted in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation on Tuesday (September 9). In response to the escalating violence, the Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictions and a curfew as of Wednesday. In the chaos, inmates in multiple jails attempted mass escapes. According to Nepal Police DIG Binod Ghimire, more than 13,000 prisoners fled from various jails, and at least five juvenile detainees died during confrontations with security forces.

WION's Saloni Murarka confirmed that criminals have escaped from at least seven jails, namely, Rautahat Jail aka Gaur Jail; Bajhang jail; Jaleswar Jail; Jumla Jail; Tulsipur Jail; Kailali Prison; and Central Jail, Kathmandu.

Nepal army chief meets representatives of protesters: Army spokesman

Nepal's Army chief held talks on Wednesday (September 10) with youth protest leaders and other major stakeholders following mass demonstrations that led to the prime minister’s ouster and the burning of parliament, a military spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency AFP. General Ashok Raj Sigdel "is engaging in consultations with relevant parties and has met with representatives of Gen Z," said military spokesman Rajaram Basnet, referring to the loosely organised group of young demonstrators. He did not provide additional information about the discussions.

