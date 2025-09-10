Nepal protests: Flight operations gradually resumes; more than 13,000 prisoners escape in jailbreak

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal will resume operations from Wednesday (September 10) evening, nearly 24 hours after it was shut down due to widespread violent anti-government protests. The closure had left hundreds of foreign travelers stranded. Initially, airport authorities had said that the suspension would last indefinitely. TIA officials have now advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and confirmations.

The unrest, which erupted across the country, resulted in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation on Tuesday (September 9). In response to the escalating violence, the Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictions and a curfew as of Wednesday. In the chaos, inmates in multiple jails attempted mass escapes. According to Nepal Police DIG Binod Ghimire, more than 13,000 prisoners fled from various jails, and at least five juvenile detainees died during confrontations with security forces.

WION's Saloni Murarka confirmed that criminals have escaped from at least seven jails, namely, Rautahat Jail aka Gaur Jail; Bajhang jail; Jaleswar Jail; Jumla Jail; Tulsipur Jail; Kailali Prison; and Central Jail, Kathmandu.

Nepal army chief meets representatives of protesters: Army spokesman