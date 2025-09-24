/Need urgent resolution of conflicts, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNGA

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday (Sep 25), addressing high-level meeting of like-minded global South Countries in New York, called for "urgent resolution of conflicts" that "are impacting food, fertiliser and energy security", in a clear message on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict, which started in 2022, has majorly impacted countries of the global southdue to the escalating prices of global commodities. India has called for "dialogue and diplomacy" to resolve the war in Ukraine, with PM Modi holding regular talks with Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

The Indian foreign minister highlighted that the "state of the world is a cause for mounting concern for member states" and the "Global South in particular, is confronted with a set of challenges" which includes "shocks" of COVID pandemic and two major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.India on its part, has hosted 3, Voice of Global South Summits-2 in 2023, and one in 2024, to bring concerns of the global south countries together.

Addressing, the foreign ministers of selected global south countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York, EAM Jaishankar proposed to "bring to the table specific strengths, experiences and achievements" like vaccine production, digital capabilities, education capacities, agro-practices and SME culture. He said, in areas like climate action and climate justice, countries should "come up with initiatives that serve the Global South rather than justify the Global North." Foreign ministers of Jamaica, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Maldives among other countries were present at the meeting.

He also called for reforms of the United Nations that have been languishing for decades now. India has put its bid to be a permanent member of the UNSC, but some permanent members of the council have not been eager to support that. An intergovernmental negotiation process is undertaken, but faces its inherent challenges and obstructions.

Meanwhile, in what seems to be a message to Washington DC, the EAM Jaishankar called for the need for "fair and transparent economic practices that democratize production and enhance economic security" and the need for a "stable environment for balanced and sustainable economic interactions, including more South-South trade, investment and technology collaborations". His comments come amid Trump's tariffs, especially on several global south countries, including India. Trump slapped a 50% tariff on India, of which 25% are because of India importing Russian energy.