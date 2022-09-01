Nearly 65% of Britishers don’t feel any sympathy or compassion for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

More than half of Britishers dislike or do not feel sympathetic towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a survey released a day after Meghan made headlines by making comments about the royal family during an interview with a US magazine.

The survey was released on Tuesday (August 30), based on global opinion and data from YouGov.

Roughly 2,627 Britishers took part in the survey, amongst which 43 per cent voted for having no compassion and sympathy for the couple, while another 22 per cent said they had not much for them. Another 22 per cent said they had a decent amount of sympathy for the couple, while the remaining 13 per cent of individuals claimed to be neutral.

Also read | 'It will end bad': Donald Trump's strange prophecy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

The couple's announcement of their trip to the UK and Germany in the month of September, together with Markle’s solo podcast Archetypes, and her interview with the Cut, contributed to the survey’s data, Newsweek reported.

The couple’s popularity fell precipitously when they announced that they would stop serving as working royals and will move to the United States. The situation changed even further when the couple had a direct interview with Oprah Winfrey in May 2021, where she revealed the family’s intolerable intrusions and racist views in the British media.

Also read | World democracy and freedom under assault, Prince Harry tells UN

The couple’s popularity plummeted in May before their trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where Markle made her first public appearance in the country ever since she left the royal family.

However, the most well-liked person in the UK is still Queen Elizabeth II.

(With inputs from agencies)