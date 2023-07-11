Nearly 50 million in southern US states to bake under scorching heatwave

The southern states of the USA housing nearly 50 million Americans are expected to face dangerously high temperatures this week. From Texas to Florida to Arizona to Southern California, the heat advisories are in effect with the public warned that triple-digit temperatures may remain the norm.

According to experts, currently, a ridge of high pressure, also called a heat dome is developing over the southern states. The ridge, growing in size over New Mexico is bringing hot, dry and sinking air. In the coming days, it will swell from California and Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to the Deep South. Meaning, the jet stream and cooler winds will be blown to the northern US states while the south bakes.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” warned the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Reports stated that California, Arizona and New Mexico will witness the hottest temperatures. The Death Valley in California may see temperatures in excess of 52.7C (127F) with the possibility of touching 54.4C (130F). If that happens, it will be among the highest temperatures ever reliably recorded on the planet.

The financial and entertainment city of Las Vegas may hit 117 on Sunday, tying its highest temperature on record. In Texas's border city of El Paso, the record for most consecutive 100F days was broken on Sunday. The new record is 24, beating the 23 days set in 1994.

The heat in the southwest region is dangerous because it dehydrates people. With bone-dry humidity, any sweat on the human body evaporate sbefore it can perform its natural, cooling action.

The problems will be compounded as overnight temperatures may not dip below the mid-30s (80F). While cooling shelters are open in the daytime, very few remain open 24 hours a day. Those working outside or homeless will be the most vulnerable of the lot.

WATCH | Record-setting heatwave bakes US × The warning by the authorities comes against the backdrop of world daily temperature records getting smashed on the first three days of the month. The World Meteorological Organization on Monday declared the last week as the planet's hottest on record.

According to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer tool, on July 6 the planet's average surface temperature was 17.23C (63.01F), an unofficial record

