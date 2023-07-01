Extreme heatwave kills at least 13 in the United States

United States officials on Friday released a statement saying that at least 13 people lost their lives due to extreme heat waves in the southern United States, with air in other parts of the country polluted by wildfires in Canada.

The highest death toll, 11 people, was registered in Webb County, Texas, near the Mexican border.

"As of Wednesday, there have been 11 total deaths," local officials said in a statement to AFP. "Ten are Webb County residents, the eleventh death was from a neighbouring county that was brought to a local hospital and unfortunately passed away."

A 14-year-old died due to scorching heat while he was hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas. The temperature there had reached 119 Fahrenheit (48 Celsius), said the local officials.

They further added that a 62-year-old woman lost her life in the neighbouring state of Louisiana last week after a storm left thousands of families without power and thus without air conditioning. Scorching heat claims lives of more than 100 in June, says Mexico government Searing heat in Mexico has claimed the lives of more than 100 people in the month of June, the government said in a statement, after a series of heatwaves rattled the nation

According to scientists, global warming is aggravating adverse weather conditions in the world with many countries battling with soaring temperatures.

As per the figures released by the health ministry on Wednesday, nearly 1,000 heat-related emergencies were reported in Mexico between June 12 and 25, of which 104 resulted in deaths.

Meanwhile, the authorities had already reported eight deaths between April 14 and May 31, taking the death toll to 112.

The cause of the deaths was reported as heat stroke, followed by dehydration, as per the health ministry.

With 64 deaths in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon and 19 in neighbouring Tamaulipas, Mexico's northern regions reported the most fatalities.

The health ministry said that in Mexico, a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) was recorded this week in the northwestern state of Sonora.

(With inputs from agencies)