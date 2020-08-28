NBA has become like a political organization, says Trump amid protests over Jacob Blake's shooting

US President Donald Trump said the NBA has "become like a political organization" as he hit out against protests in police action by top basketball teams.

Also Read: Jacob Blake shooting: Trump to send troops as protests rage in Wisconsin

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," Trump said.

Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday had pulled out of their game in protest against police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday throwing the basketball season in chaos.

The NBA was forced to postpone all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Buck refused to play.

Basketball star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers voted to abandon the season. However, after the NBA board of governors meeting, the league said games could resume from Friday.

"NBA playoff games for today (Thursday) will not be played as scheduled," Mike Bass, NBA's executive vice-president said, adding, "We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday."

Several NFL teams also halted training camps on Thursday in their buildup towards the start of the new season.