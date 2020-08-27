Jacob Blake shooting: Trump to send troops as protests rage in Wisconsin

Two people were shot dead during anti-government protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin as a teenager was arrested on murder charges on Wednesday.

The violence comes in the wake of African-American Jacob Blake's shooting by policemen which was caught on video in the Midwestern US city. Blake reportedly has a shattered spine, and his unlikely to walk again, his lawyers said.

US President Donald Trump said that he would be sending in more federal forces as the violence escalated.

America's National Basketball Association(NBA) cancelled all three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game in protest against Blake's shooting.

Authorities in Kenosha ordered curfew till Sunday from 7pm to 7 am as the police declared they had arrested a 17-year-old wanted for murder.

Meanwhile, US President Trump ordered more troops to be sent to Wisconsin to restore law and order, and tweeted saying: "We will not stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets."

The violence on the streets of Kenosha comes amid the "Black Lives Matter" movement which was triggered after the killing of George Floyd,46, in May by a policeman in Mennlopolis who allegedly knelt on his knee leading to his death.

The killing of George Floyd had sparked nationwide protests with large scale clashes between protesters and police.