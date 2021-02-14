'Navalny is love': Russians plan gatherings to make candle-lit hearts on Valentine's Day

Russia has been trying to demotivate the supporters of Alexei Navalny from protesting, but the Kremlin critic's supporters have decided to not let the day of love go to waste.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny are planning to hold candle-lit gatherings in the residential courtyards across Russia to let the family know that they have all the support from the locals.

Navalny's allies will be gathering outside their homes for 15 minutes on the evening of Valentine's Day. They plan to shine their mobile torches and arrange candles in the shape of hearts.

"Putin is fear. Navalny is love. That's why we will win," Leonid Volkov, Navalny's close ally tweeted, urging people to join the demonstrations.

This gathering has been scheduled despite the Russian government and police officers warning against any such demonstrations.

Meanwhile, people are planning to flood the social media platforms with pictures and videos of Sunday's demonstration with #loveisstrongerthanfear.

Navalny was arrested last month, upon return to Moscow from Germany, where he was being treated for alleged food poisoning by the Kremlin.