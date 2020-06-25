NASA renames headquarters after Mary Jackson, the inspiration behind Oscar nominated film 'Hidden Figures'

NASA has decided to rename its Washington headquarters after Mary Jackson, its first black female engineer. Mary Jackson's story was told in an American hit film "Hidden Figures."

"Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

📍 Welcome to the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building



Today, Administrator @JimBridenstine announced that we’re naming our headquarters building in Washington, DC after our first African-American female engineer: https://t.co/znX2jXklRh — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2020 📍 Welcome to the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building



"Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology."

Jackson was recruited in 1951 by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which in 1958 was succeeded by NASA. She began her career as a research mathematician and was later promoted to become the agency's first black female engineer.

Jim Bridenstine announced that the new Mary W Jackson NASA headquarters building would be located on "Hidden Figures Way," which was renamed just last year.

"Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA's successful history of exploration possible," Bridenstine said.

NASA's move comes weeks after protests in the US against systemic racism and racial inequality.

"NASA facilities across the country are named after people who dedicated their lives to push the frontiers of the aerospace industry," Bridenstine said.

"The nation is beginning to awaken to the greater need to honour the full diversity of people who helped pioneer our great nation."

(Inputs from AFP)