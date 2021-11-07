Naked man found inside New York state theatre’s wall in US

A naked man has been rescued after he had got trapped inside the walls of a theatre in Syracuse, New York state, US.

At about 7:30 local time (11:30 GMT), firefighters were called after someone was heard banging on the wall and pleading for help.

The man seems to have somehow got stuck inside a crawlspace for two days.

The rescuers had to cut through the theatre's walls to get him out. He was found naked, said local media. The man is being treated at a local hospital.

On Facebook, Syracuse fire department, in a statement, said that it was not clear how the man gained access to the crawlspace behind the wall.

Landmark Theatre director Mike Intaglietta, while speaking to Syracuse.com, a local news outlet, said that the man was seen wandering around the building earlier in the week.

Employees, who saw him, lost track of his location and assumed that he had left, recalled Intaglietta.

"I don't know if he was entering to keep warm or to use the bathroom. I don't know," Intaglietta added.

John Kane, deputy chief, Syracuse fire department, told local media in US that the man hid in a crawlspace for two days and got trapped after he fell inside the wall of the theatre's male bathrooms.

The man appeared to be suffering from a mental illness and would not be charged or identified, said the police.

(With inputs from agencies)