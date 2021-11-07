Watch: Scott performs at Astroworld festival as crowds chant 'stop the show'

In some videos circulating on social media, Travis Scott seems to have been allegedly performing while crowds chanted 'stop the show' after several people were crushed to death.

#ASTROWORLDFest “The show must go on” is not meant to be taken literally when people are dying. I hope the families of those lost and all those in attendance who did help the injured are being supported right now. #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/tGrJ6gBeqE — Ann (@CrimsonGrad) November 6, 2021 ×

According to reports, Scott continued to perform for about 30 minutes. The rapper was also left 'in tears and beside himself' after finding out what actually happened on the venue.

In the incident, at least eight people were left dead and hundreds injured after a crowd surge at Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

On Twitter, some videos of the event show fans asking the rapper to stop performing by chanting 'stop the show' as the attendees of the concert were getting knocked down and crushed by others.

The blood is on your hands. People screamed for help in between songs when it was quiet enough to hear. You watched bodies being carried out. People were screaming about others dying. You deserve to be held responsible. This some half ass PR bullshit. 🖕🏼@trvisXX #ASTROWORLDFest https://t.co/fINcvKikRG — ♡ 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲 ♡ (@starfumes) November 7, 2021 ×

"Fans were recording the concert and people doing CPR. Fans were yelling at the stage crew around us, saying stop the concert, people are dying. No one listened," a concert attendee Madeline Eskins told Rolling Stone.

"It was definitely overcrowded. It was insane, honestly. I knew it was just way too crowded – it just got worse and worse as I got closer to Travis Scott performing it got more crowded, more crowded, more crowded."

JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021 ×

Later, the rapper also shared a heartfelt message over the incident. He said, he wants to send out prayers for the people, who were lost in the incident. Scott was also filmed calling for help.

Around 50,000 people attended the sold-out Astroworld event at Houston's NRG Park.

(With inputs from agencies)