Mystery illness kills three people in Tanzania: Here are the symptoms

Experts in Tanzania are investigating a deadly mystery illness that apparently killed at least three people, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday (July 13). The government said that a team of health experts and doctors are sent to probe the unknown disease to understand and analyse it further.

Aifello Sichalwe, who is the government's chief medical officer, said in a statement that including the three people who died, 13 cases have been reported so far in the southeastern region of Lindi.

As the world continues to battle the news waves and variants of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), that has killed millions of people and left millions with long-Covid. Monkeypox virus is also spreading across the world, panicking the health exerts. Will this new mystery be the latest scare to the world?

What are the symptoms of this deadly mystery illness?

Chief medical officer Sichalwe said the patients had tested negative for Ebola and Marburg, as well as Covid and added that one of the patients had fully recovered while the others were being isolated.

Experts revealed that the patients have been experiencing fever, severe headaches, fatigue and bleeding, especially from the nose.

"The government formed a team of professionals who are still investigating this unknown disease," Sichalwe said and urged the people in the region where cases have been detected to remain calm.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Tuesday the "strange" disease reported in Lindi may have been caused by "growing interaction" between humans and wild animals as a result of environmental degradation.

