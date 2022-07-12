Researchers discover that monkeypox patients shed significant virus load that are ‘potentially’ infectious

German researchers recently discovered that patients with monkeypox have high chances for virus load that can be ‘potentially’ contagious. With assistance from the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) and University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), the researchers examined the hospital rooms of two monkeypox. The results were reported in the journal Eurosurveillance, which revealed that all surfaces that the patients’ hands had directly touched viral contamination, with the largest amounts being found in patients' bathrooms and also detected on the fabrics of chairs of patients, IANS reported.

However, it was unknown during the time of the test if and to what extent the patients had touched the surfaces, researchers found viral DNA on “all other investigated surfaces in the patients’ rooms.”

All of the hand-contact locations in the anteroom that were investigated produced positive PCR results. Both the room door handles, placed in the hallway outside the rooms, had DNA traces on them.

Researchers concluded that there currently is no “definite date” on the viral load required to spread the monkeypox. As per them, the virus was discovered on a number of surfaces, without touching them.

Hugh Adler, from the dept of clinical sciences at the Liverpool School of Tropical medicines, said, “absolutely an expected development" and that "outside of very heavily contaminated areas surfaces in the community are not likely to be at high risk for transmission,” IANS reported.

Adler further said, “Monkeypox viral persistence on surfaces is already well known in public health circles, and current public health guidelines for people self-isolating at home include recommendations for how to do laundry and steps to be taken to prevent transmission to household contacts.”

