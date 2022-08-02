Mysterious large sinkhole appears near Chilean mine, leaves authorities puzzled

A sinkhole, around 25 metres in diameter, appeared in a mining area in Chile and it has resulted in the authorities taking a closer look. According to media reports, a Canadian company named Lundin Mining controlled the site near Chilean capital Santiago and after the workers returned to work following the weekend, they found a huge hole. Currently, the site is under investigation by the national service of geology and mining – Sernageomin – and other relevant authorities.

Also read | Tattoo as health monitoring device? South Korean scientists develop unique technology

“There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 metres (656ft), to the bottom,” agency director David Montenegro said according to Reuters. We haven’t detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water,” he added while addressing questions from the media.

The site was closed down for further investigation and in their statement, Lundin Mining said that none of the workers present were injured or affected by the hole.

“Upon detection, the area was immediately isolated, and the relevant regulatory authorities notified. There has been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure,”

Also read | Iguanas reproducing on Galapagos Island century after disappearing

“The closest home is more than 600m (1,969ft) away while any populated area or public service are almost a kilometre away from the affected zone,” the official statement from the company said.

The authorities have not provided any explanation about the sinkhole but there were a number of theories floating in the local circles. The work at the site was closed down till any further communication and it remains to be seen what the investigation reveals about the phenomenon.