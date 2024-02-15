Myanmar: People consider leaving nation to evade junta's compulsory military service

Many people in Myanmar are considering leaving the country, fleeing into border areas controlled by ethnic minorities or are also considering joining rebel groups. The reason?: The junta's newly activated conscription law that makes military service mandatory for two years for men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27.

On Wednesday (Feb 14), the junta said that it would draft 60,000 young men and women for military service under the conscription law.

The call-ups would begin after the Thingyan New Year celebration in April, a report by the news agency Associated Press on Thursday said. The activation of the law has caused fear, defiance and anxiety and defiance among young people and their families, the report said.

Evading the conscription is punishable by three to five years in prison and a fine. Members of religious orders are exempt, while civil servants and students can be granted temporary deferments.

Army says 5,000 people to be trained each month

A few days back, the army's information office said that 5,000 people each month would be called up and given training. Around 14 million of Myanmar's 56 million population are eligible for military service.

Under the conscription law, men aged 18 to 35 and women 18 to 27 can be drafted into the armed forces for two years. A higher age limit of 45 for men and 35 for women applies in certain categories such as medical doctors and engineers, and their term of service is three years.

The implementation of the law comes as the junta has suffered a series of battlefield defeats in a sweeping offensive by rebel groups that started in Oct last year.

The junta has also called up retired security personnel to return to work as it struggles to combat the rebel groups.