Myanmar: All men and women of eligible age now required to serve in army

Myanmar's military service on Saturday (Feb 10) announced the enforcement of the People's Military Service Law under which all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 are supposed to serve a minimum of two years in the military. This decision comes as the junta faces continued resistance to its 2021 coup, which has plunged the nation into a state of unrest.

The move is further set to intensify junta's grip on power.

While junta's statement did not provide intricate details, it added that the junta's defence ministry would soon release essential bylaws, procedures, announcements, orders, notifications, and instructions related to the implementation.

The junta "issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from February 10th, 2024," the junta's information team said in a statement.

What is Myanmar's conscription law?

The controversial law, originally formulated by a previous junta in 2010, was never activated until now. According to its provisions, during a state of emergency, the terms of military service can be extended up to five years, and individuals failing to comply with summons may face imprisonment for the same period.

The military junta declared a state of emergency when it seized power in 2021, a situation that has persisted, with the army recently extending it for an additional six months.

This move has drawn widespread criticism, as it not only solidifies the junta's authority but also raises concerns about the potential abuse of power and violation of human rights.

What does it mean?

As Myanmar grapples with ongoing turmoil, marked by pro-democracy protests evolving into armed resistance, the junta's imposition of compulsory military service adds another layer of complexity to the nation's fraught political landscape.

The international community closely watches these developments, expressing apprehension about the implications for the people of Myanmar and their struggle for democratic governance.