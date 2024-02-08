India suspends free movement of people with Myanmar over demography concerns
India Myanmar border. (Image source: Indian Defence Forum) Photograph:(Others)
Story highlights
India has suspended Free Movement Regime with Myanmar amid persisting security situation.
India's Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to scrap Free Movement Regime with Myanmar to maintain demographic structure of nation's northeastern part, Home Minister Amit Shah said.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR," Amit Shah wrote on X.
More information will be added soon.