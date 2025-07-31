/'My priority was getting my pets...': Japanese man grabs pets, flees during mid-breakfast after Tsunami warning - WATCH

Following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (July 30), tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas in Japan, the United States West Coast and Hawaii. During the panic situation, a Japanese man named Yuu shared his first experience of evacuating because of a tsunami warning. Yuu is a travel vlogger and a photographer who lives just near the sea side in Japan and he posted a video on Instagram showing how quickly things can change during a disaster.

"I live about a 10-minute walk from the ocean, so when an earthquake occurs, I always have to be mindful of the risk of a tsunami," he said in his post.

In the viral clip, Yuu calmly packs his cat into a backpack and his bird into a carrier, grabs his camera gear and leaves his home right after receiving the evacuation alert.

“My priority was getting my pets, my cat and my bird out safely. I left the pancakes I was making for breakfast still sitting in the frying pan, quickly packed just a little camera gear into my bag, and headed to the designated evacuation site at the local middle school,” he wrote in the caption.

Yuu went to a middle school, which was the nearby evacuation center but when he arrived, Yuu found out that pets were not allowed inside the school. While other people without pets stayed in air-conditioned classrooms. Whereas Yuu and other pet owners had to wait outside in the heat.

About this experience, he wrote in his post's caption, “Through this tsunami warning experience, I realised I need to be much more prepared for disasters.”

People admire Yuu’s calm behavior

Many Instagram users praised Yuu for staying calm and taking care of his pets during the crisis. One person wrote, ‘I’m glad you are safe, that’s so scary!'. While, another person criticised the shelter rule, saying, ‘It’s awful that there’s no safe place for people with animals.’