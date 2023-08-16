Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight showdown takes another confusing turn with X chief's new taunt

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's much-anticipated cage fight saga does not seem to be ending any time soon as almost every other day the social media magnates are putting out cryptic posts that, if anything, are only confusing the people to a new level and left wondering whether the fight is still on or not.

Amid the back and forth over the cage fight, Musk has once again put out a post on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk gave a recap of the exchanges he had so far with Zuckerberg and raised a question" "Is there anywhere he will fight?"

In that post, Musk also admitted that he was only joking when he had put out the original post proposing a cage fight.

Fight Recap:



I joked on X about fighting Zuck



Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION”



Italy graciously offered a Colosseum



Zuck declined



I suggested his home as “safe space”



Tragically, he was ahem “traveling”



Is there anywhere he will fight?



https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2023 ×

So what is going on?

It all started in June, when Musk, the Tesla CEO, jokingly challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, saying, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg, the 39-year-old Facebook owner, took to his Instagram stories to post the message "Send me the location," along with a screenshot of the original message from Musk.

Musk's proposed venue

Elon Musk further fueled the digital to-and-fro with a post referencing a "Vegas Octagon". He was referring to Las Vegas’s UFC Apex arena, known as the Octagon. This came in response to an article from The Verge about the potential showdown between the two tech giants. But even after proposing the venue, the taunts continued to be exchanged by the tech titans via the respective platforms.

Musk claims that he has done training in various martial arts disciplines, including Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and a brief stint in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg has gained popularity recently for his engagement in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Public feud

After a few more rounds of posts from both sides, Musk revealed on X that the fight will be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, rather than by the UFC.

Pointing out that Musk is "not serious" about the much-awaited cage fight match, Zuckerberg said that it is "time to move on".

On August 14, Musk wrote on X, "Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door."

The Tesla CEO wrote, "(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)."

"For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time. If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!," he added.

