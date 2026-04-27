/Musk vs Altman: AI court battle intensifies as discovery phase unveils OpenAI emails

The long-simmering ideological rift between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman enters a high-stakes discovery phase. Musk’s lawsuit, filed in early 2024 and amended recently, alleges that the company he helped found has abandoned its original altruistic mission in favour of a "closed-source" profit engine for Microsoft, reported news agency Reuters. Musk’s legal team argues that OpenAI has breached its founding “Founding Agreement”, a claim Altman’s defence characterises as a "fictional" revision of history. According to news outlet The New York Times, Musk asserts that the transition from a non-profit research lab to a "capped-profit" entity was a betrayal of the promise to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) for the benefit of humanity.

Two of Silicon Valley’s most influential figures have reached a legal boiling point as the court battle continues. Altman and OpenAI have counter-sued, releasing a series of 2016-2018 emails suggesting that Musk not only supported the move toward a for-profit structure but also attempted to merge OpenAI into Tesla to use the automaker as a "cash cow" for AI development.

A critical pivot in the case involves the technical definition of AGI. Under OpenAI’s agreement with Microsoft, the tech giant holds exclusive licenses to the company’s technology, unless that technology reaches the level of AGI. Musk’s lawyers argue that GPT-4 and its successors already demonstrate AGI-like capabilities, meaning Microsoft should have no rights to them, Bloomberg reported. OpenAI maintains that AGI remains a distant milestone and that their models are still specialised tools.

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This face-off is more than a personal vendetta; it is a battle for the "soul" of AI development. If Musk succeeds, it could force OpenAI to open-source its proprietary models, potentially devaluing Microsoft’s multi-billion-dollar investment. On the other hand, a win for Altman would solidify the "closed" ecosystem as the dominant business model for heavy-industry AI.