/Musk to join Trump and Saudi Crown Prince for White House dinner? What we know

The ties between US President Donald Trump and his former ally, Elon Musk, may be warming up. Tesla CEO is expected to attend the dinner at the White House during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday (Nov 18). The two had a falling out earlier in July this year after Musk’s criticism of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.

Musk, along with golfer Tiger Woods, are invited to the East Room dinner at the White House by Trump, reported Punchbowl News. It is not clear whether Tesla CEO has accepted the invitation.

Following their dramatic ‘break-up’ in June, Trump and Musk were seen together first time in public in September at a memorial service for murdered activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a university event.

In the same month, Tesla CEO was absent from a White House dinner for top tech and business leaders. Musk said that he was invited but declined the invitation as he could not attend the dinner.

An X user who questioned, “Bill Gates but not Elon Musk...?” Responding to the person, Musk wrote, “I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there.”

Saudi crown prince visit

Saudi crown prince will arrive in Washington on Tuesday for his two-day visit focused on defence, energy and artificial intelligence. His trip will mark the first to the US in seven years, since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, which sparked global outrage.

Trump and Prince Mohammed will hold bilateral talks at the which house following the dinner. On Wednesday (Nov 19), Saudi Arabia will host an investment forum at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.