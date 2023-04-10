Musk says BBC ‘among least biased’ following feud over ‘government-funded media’ tag

Twitter CEO and BBC are in a tussle after the platform labelled the broadcaster as “government-funded media” on Twitter. Responding to the opposition, Musk described the BBC as “among the least biased” media organisations. The BBC contacted Twitter when the changed designation was attached to the main @BBC account.

It links through a page on Twitter’s help centre which calls “state-affiliated media” outlets ones in which the government “exercises control over editorial content” in various ways.

Meanwhile, BBC said that it "is and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee.”

Responding to the entire matter, Musk asked: “Is the Twitter label accurate?”

He wrote an email to BBC, saying, “We are aiming for maximum transparency and accuracy. Linking to ownership and source of funds probably makes sense. I do think media organisations should be self-aware and not falsely claim the complete absence of bias. All organisations have bias, some obviously much more than others."

“I should note that I follow BBC news on Twitter, because I think it is among the least biased.”

The BBC has operated since 1927 through a Royal Charter agreed upon with the government. It states that the corporation “must be independent”, especially in cases of “editorial and creative decisions, the times and manner in which its output and services are supplied, and in the management of its affairs”.

Notably, a £159 ($196.83) licence fee goes from the pockets of Britons each year to fund the corporation’s output.

While the main BBC account has been labelled that way, BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News, don't carry the same label.

Twitter also labelled America’s National Public Radio (NPR) as “state-affiliated media” but later changed it to the “government-funded media” accompanying BBC. Notably, Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua News have been given the label of “state-affiliated media”.

