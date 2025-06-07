/Musk has ‘lost his mind’: Trump says he does not want to talk to Tesla CEO but focus on ‘big beautiful’ bill

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 6) said that Elon Musk had “lost his mind” but added that he wanted to move on from the feud with his former ally. This comes a day after the two made headlines for engaging in a war of words over social media.

When asked about reports on a call scheduled with Musk, Trump asked ABC News in an interview, “You mean the man who has lost his mind?” He added that he was “not particularly” interested in talking to the billionaire right now.

White House officials told AFP that Trump had scrapped the idea of a call with Musk and was even thinking of selling or giving away his red Tesla. Trump had bought the electric car show to support the billionaire when his electric car company’s stocks plummeted amid criticism.

Trump told US broadcasters that he now wanted to shift his focus to passing his “big beautiful” mega-bill, the reason for their breakup after Musk criticised it.

Trump also told Fox News later that Musk had “lost it”. While CNN quoted the president as saying, “I’m not even thinking about Elon....The poor guy’s got a problem.”

Just a week earlier, Trump gave Musk a cheery farewell as he left his role after four months of working at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aimed at cutting federal costs.

Following reports on whether the two would talk, the White House said that Trump does not intend to speak with Musk today.

“The president does not intend to speak to Musk today,” a senior White House official told AFP. Another official said that the billionaire had requested a call.

The public spat between the US President and the world’s richest man has stirred political and economic uncertainties.

Musk has also announced that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft after Trump threatened to terminate his government subsidies and contracts amid their feud over the tax bill. He later retracted his statement and said, “We won't decommission Dragon.”

