The 61st Munich Security Conference opened with a deluge of high-stakes discussions focused on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict , with global leaders offering divergent visions for peace and security in Europe.

The conference commenced at the Bayerischer Hof with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier setting the tone, underlining the resilience of democracy amidst global challenges. He was joined by Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder , highlighting the regional significance of these international dialogues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the EU's role on the global stage, advocating for a stronger, more autonomous European defence strategy . Her remarks underscored the necessity for the EU to assert itself in international affairs, particularly in light of the Ukraine crisis.

US Vice President JD Vance, in his address on "US in the world," criticised European leaders for what he perceived as a fear of their own electorate and a failure to uphold democratic principles. Vance's critique came alongside his comments on Europe needing to take a more significant role in its security, especially with the shifting US policy landscape under the Trump administration .

The conference also featured Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi , who spoke on "China in the world," advocating for peace through dialogue and mutual respect, positioning China as a proponent of a multipolar world order .

A key moment was the panel on strengthening the United Nations, where leaders from Congo, Ghana, and EU officials, alongside the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights , discussed the need for UN reform amidst global fragmentation.

Parallel to these discussions, the Ukraine-Russia conflict dominated the agenda. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against any peace deal that would amount to "capitulation" for Ukraine, stressing that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should negotiate on behalf of his country. This comes amid Donald Trump's recent statements suggesting peace talks, which have raised concerns about Ukraine's inclusion in these negotiations.

Zelenskyy, present at the conference, reiterated his firm stance against any deal that does not consider Ukraine's sovereignty, meeting with US officials, including Vice President Vance, to discuss ongoing support and the future of Ukrainian defence.

The conference also reacted to recent Russian drone strikes in Moldova and Romania , highlighting the escalating tensions and the potential for broader conflict in the region. This incident prompted both nations to summon Russian ambassadors, signalling a sharp rebuke to Moscow's actions.

Throughout the day, the theme of European unity and support for Ukraine was palpable, with leaders expressing a commitment to back Kyiv, even if U.S. policy under Trump might waver. The discussions were not just about immediate peace but also about setting a framework for long-term security and stability in Europe.