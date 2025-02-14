Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance met on Friday (Feb 14) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following the meeting, JD Vance stressed that the United States was committed to ensuring a "durable peace" in Ukraine.

Speaking after the talks, he said, "We want the war to come to a close, we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that's going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road."

"It's important for us to get together and start to have the conversations that are going to be necessary to bring this thing to a close," the vice president said.

"That's all I'm going to say for now, because I want to preserve the optionality here for the negotiators and our respective teams to bring this thing to a responsible close," he said.

President Zelensky described the discussions with the US Vice President as "good" and showed confidence that their dialogue would continue in the future as efforts to resolve the conflict progressed. "We have good conversation today. Our first meeting, not last, I'm sure," he said after the discussions in Munich.

During the meeting, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine was seeking "real security guarantees" before considering any negotiations to end the war with Russia. He thanked the United States for the support and added, "We need to speak more, to work more and to prepare the plan [for] how to stop [Vladimir] Putin and finish the work … We want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees."

Shortly before the meeting Zelensky during a townhall with US senators said that he would only be prepared to meet with Putin after Ukraine had agreed on a common plan with US president Donald Trump and European leaders.

"I will meet with Russians - with only one Russian guy, with Putin - only after we will have common plan with Trump, Europe … and we will sit with Putin and stop the war. Only in this case I’m ready to meet," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)