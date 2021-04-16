Multiple people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility; shooter takes own life

Indianapolis police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility on the city's southwest side near Indianapolis International Airport.

"Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 pm on Thursday, When they arrived, they found an "active shooter incident," according to department spokesperson Genae Cook.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.

I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021 ×

There were several people injured in the shooting. Others were transported to multiple hospitals. Exact victim information was not readily available at the time of this report.

(With inputs from agencies)