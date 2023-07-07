MrBeast achieves Guinness World Record for 1 million Threads followers

Famous American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has made history. He set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) on Meta's newly launched social media platform Threads. Within a few hours of joining the app and sharing just three posts, MrBeast became the first person to amass over one million followers. He surpassed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in terms of follower count.

Threads is the new platform launched by Meta (previously known as Facebook). Marketed as a rival to Twitter, the app has already gained a staggering user base of over 30 million in just 24 hours since its launch. Threads allows users to post text, links, reply to messages from others, and even port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram. The app's description emphasises that Threads is a space where communities can unite to discuss a wide range of topics, and users can connect with their favourite creators and like-minded individuals.

MrBeast jokingly expressed on the platform, "I feel like I'm cheating on Twitter by using this app." He even had a hilarious reply to the announcement of his Threads accomplishment. Reacting to the Twitter handle of Guinness World Records, MrBeast wrote, "Shhhhh, don't let the Twitter police know I'm cheating on them." Shhhhh, don't let the twitter police know I'm cheating on them — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2023 MrBeast on social media With over 165 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, MrBeast holds the title of the world's most-subscribed YouTuber. He also boasts a following of more than 21 million on Twitter. MrBeast is not the individual, but not the first account to surpass the one million mark on Threads. Instagram and National Geographic had already achieved this milestone, as acknowledged by Guinness World Records.