MP Stella Creasy reprimanded for bringing her baby inside UK's parliament

British MP Stella Creasy has been told that bringing babies inside the UK parliament is not allowed.

In response, Creasy said ''it has to be possible for politics and parenting to mix.''

She shared an email from the Westminster Hall on Twitter, ''Apparently Parliament has written a rule which means I can’t take my well behaved, 3-month old, sleeping baby when I speak in chamber. (Still no rule on wearing masks btw).''

A committee of the members of parliament has been formed to review the policy by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Highlighting that it is extremely important that working parents participate in the House, he said ''Rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times.''

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said ''Our profession is brought into the modern world... [so] parents can juggle the jobs they do with the family time they need.''

Britain saw its first and only temporary 'locum' appointed to cover opposition lawmaker Stella Creasy in 2019.

In 2018, former Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson became the first woman to bring her baby to the House of Commons.

